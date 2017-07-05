Rana Daggubati, Sunny Leone, Sohail Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and other B-town stars become owners of Super Boxing League teams

In the past few years, besides cricket, other sports have been getting the much-needed attention. The wins at several international leagues has definitely helped these sports to get a boost. Now, with Bollywood celebrities campaigning and taking keen interest in sports, it is only helping them grow and how!

We all know that several sports leagues have begun in the country. The Super Boxing League (SBL) will be making its debut this year on July 7 with several Bollywood celebrities as their team owners. It has now been learnt that Suniel Shetty and Rana Daggubati will be the co-owners of ‘Bahubali Boxers’, the team from South India.

While Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to become the co-owner of his home team ‘Delhi Gladiators’, Randeep Hooda will be the co-owner of ‘Haryana Warriors’. On the other hand, while Sohail Khan has been announced as the co-owner of ‘Mumbai Assassins’, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen promoting his home team, the ‘Maratha Yoddhas’.

While the actors are readying for some competition, the ladies of the film industry are not staying behind. While Sunny Leone will be rooting for her team ‘OPM Punjab Sultans’, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor will be supporting her team ‘UP Terminators’.

The said league will begin on July 7 at the DDA Badminton and Squash Stadium, where the opening match will be between ‘Haryana Warriors’ and ‘Delhi Gladiators’.