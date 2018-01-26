Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.01.2018 | 9:06 PM IST

Ramesh Taurani’s daughter Sneha to make her Bollywood debut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Star kids making their debut is nothing new, and the latest who will be making her debut is Ramesh Taurani’s daughter Sneha. However, unlike most who opt for a career in front of the camera, the filmmaker’s daughter plans to go behind the camera. In fact, Sneha is all set to make her directorial debut with an untitled dance film.

While the film which will be a love story of two characters with a part set in the past and another in present time, the main theme of the film will revolve around the evolution of Bhangra. Confirming the same, Sneha added that they are currently working on the final draft of the script and are expecting to go on floors with the project in the second half of 2018.

Interestingly though, the yet untitled film will not be produced by Ramesh Taurani, instead Ronnie Screwvala has come on board as the producer of the venture, while Dheeraj Rattan of Jatt & Juliet and Sardaar Ji fame has written the film.

