Ram Gopal Varma apologizes to Vidyut Jammwal after the actor makes recording public

Just a few weeks back, Ram Gopal Varma targeted Tiger Shroff over a bare bodied photo shoot on social media, something that wasn’t taken too kindly by the Bollywood fraternity. Just when it seemed that the voice had settled down, Monday night saw the filmmaker back to his usual self as he sent out a series of tweets cornering Vidyut Jammwal while pitting Tiger Shroff against him. This went on for quite a while where, amongst other things, Ramu mentioned that Vidyut would never have the guts to take on Tiger in a street fight, and latter would ‘finish off’ the former in ‘one single punch’.

Well, all of this changed on Tuesday night as Ramu confessed that it was high time he got off Vodka (a possible reason that led to an apparent drunken slur) and apologized to both Vidyut and Tiger for the ‘irritation caused’. Though he mentioned that all of this was in his ‘usual fun way’ and also quoted Bruce Lee (no less!) for having the courage to admit his mistake, he even went on to thank Vidyut for the ‘radical changeover’ that he felt in himself.

There was a trigger point behind it all and that was a recorded conversation between Vidyut and RGV that the former made public!

In what could well be a first when a mainstream actor has made a recording with a major filmmaker public, Vidyut even made RGV aware about it on the social media. He tweeted – ‘Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out @RGVZoomin’s #drunkenmasterstyle’. In the snippet that lasts 137 seconds, it is quite apparent that the filmmaker is in ‘high spirits’ and while Vidyut can just be heard coming up with some faint laughs and at a couple of times pointing out to Ramu about something that he didn’t say, the filmmaker is casual while being jovial and stating his point of views which led to him pitting the two actors.

Nonetheless, once Vidyut went public with this recording, Ramu pronto apologized not just to the two young actors but also ‘Lord Ganpati’s devotees and South actor Pawan Kalyan’s fans’ since in the past he has targeted them as well. This isn’t all as he even swore on ‘his mother, Steven Spielberg and Amitabh Bachchan’ since he worships them and doesn’t believe in God.

In conclusion, while he thanked Vidyut for ‘exposing’ him, he even declared that he was ‘new born’ now and would never be the person that he was before.

Well, one just hopes that this wasn’t a late night drunken flurry of tweets either and the filmmaker indeed goes back to concentrating entirely on making his films. Not just him but his fans and audiences deserve that as well.