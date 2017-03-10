Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his Sunny Leone tweet

Not surprisingly, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sparked a controversy on Women’s Day with his alleged ‘sexist’ tweet on social media that read, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.” What followed was an outburst on social networking platforms as several people slammed the filmmaker for his comments. Not just that, it also resulted in FIRs and politicians taking action against him for his statement.

However, considering the way the matter has resulted in lawsuits against him , Ram Gopal Varma has now issued an apology of sorts on Twitter as he wrote, “Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women’s day.” He also added, “My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands.”

After his tweet on Sunny Leone received flak on social media, RGV had went to write, “The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy. She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman.” This only further led to a scandal as politicians from National Congress Party demanded action against the filmmaker and NCP leader Sharad Pawar too voiced similar opinions calling RGV a ‘disgrace’ to his ideals.

In fact, an FIR was filed against the filmmaker for his alleged insensitive tweet in Goa under IPC for victimizing women, for which RGV decided to counter complaint against the activist. However, several politicians came together to protest against the tweets with some of them even threatening to start a ‘Joothe Maaro Andolan’ and boycotting the filmmaker. There were also reports about the shoot of Sarkar 3 being disrupted due to these protests but Ram Gopal Varma apparently rubbished the rumours and asserted that they had wrapped up the shoot last month.