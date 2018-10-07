Rakul Preet thinks it is a big responsibility to play Sridevi in NTR biopic

Ever since the announcement of NTR Biopic was made, the film is already a creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. Well, it should not come as a surprise as the film is one ambitious bilingual film. Vidya Balan will essay the role of Telugu superstar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao’s wife Basavatarakam. Rana Daggubati will play the role of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Also, NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen as the protagonist. Rakul Preet Singh will be starring as the late actress Sridevi.

After months of speculation, Ramesh Bala confirmed the news this morning that Rakul Preet will be starring as Sridevi in NTR biopic. The actress is pretty stoked as this would be the first time someone will essay the role of the first female superstar of the country on big screen. Speaking to a leading daily, it will be very challenging to play the role as she was, is and always be a legend. She was loved by millions who continue to love her for her work. Rakul admitted being a fan of the actress and hopes that she does justice. She said that the makers have full faith in her and hopefully, she can live up to their expectations.

For the role, she has been advised to watch certain films of Sridevi to understand her body language. Rakul Preet will be doing a series of look tests to get the part right. She is also planning to meet a couple of people who are associated with her. She is excited how the role has shaped up. The actress plans to do extensive homework before kickstarting the shoot. She is excited to start the film as it would be the first time someone will essay the role of Sridevi.

The biopic has now been titled Kathanayakudu. The film is scheduled to release on January 9 next year.

