Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2018 | 10:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Rakul Preet reveals she has completed 50 percent of her next film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rakul Preet Singh, model- turned- actress, returned this year to Hindi cinema with the Sidharth MalhotraManoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary. The actress is all set to star in Luv Ranjan’s next which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. While she is still shooting the film, she recently gave an update that she has completed 50 percent of her parts.

Rakul Preet reveals she has completed 50 percent of her next film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Speaking to a leading tabloid, Rakul Preet Singh said that the film will be ready for the audience soon and she has finished 50 percent shooting of the film. The film is an urban romance comedy starring Ajay Devgn in the lead and produced by Luv Ranjan. Rakul Preet, who is extremely popular in the South industry, is shooting for three Tamil films and a Telugu film.

Not much has been revealed about the film except for the part that the Luv Ranjan’s production will focus on the urban relationships. They film, being helmed by Akiv Ali, has been shot in Himachal Pradesh. The yet untitled film is co-produced by Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It is slated to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also starring in another Luv Ranjan film which will reunite Rajneeti stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay. They will begin shooting later this year.

Also Read: Rakul Preet gives her co-stars a yummy surprise and here’s what it was!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Mental Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao and…

Ajay Devgn and Kajol come TOGETHER to…

EXCLUSIVE: Esha Gupta joins Total Dhamaal;…

Rajkummar Rao and Luv Ranjan collaborate on…

KriArj sorts all disputes with Bhushan…

Jhund will begin shooting in August, Amitabh…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification