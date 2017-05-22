Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra joins hands with KriArj Entertainment for next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra joins hands with KriArj Entertainment for next

Earlier this year in January, we had reported that KriArj Entertainment had joined hands with actor- producer John Abraham to produce six films, later last month we had reported that after its deal with Abraham, KriArj Entertainment had roped in Diana Penty for a two film deal. Well now we hear that the production house has locked a deal with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the latter’s next venture.

In fact, it is learnt that KriArj Entertainment has joined hands with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures to jointly produce their next film together which is slated to go on floors shortly. Though details of the film are currently unavailable, it is learnt that the casting for the said project has been locked and will be unveiled in the coming few days with an official announcement.

