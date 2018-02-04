Rajshri to announce their next; will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s assistant

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s last cinematic outing as a director was the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Well, though the director – producer is yet to announce his next directorial, we hear that he is all set on commencing work on his next production venture. In fact, we hear that Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions will soon be producing a film that will be helmed by Sooraj’s assistant.

Reports state that the said film much like previous Rajshri production will revolve around relationships between the main protagonists of the story. As for this current yet to be announced venture, it will follow the story of four main character and their relationships. Apart from this we are also informed that the venture will feature new faces instead of pre-established stars.

While as of now more details of the said venture are unavailable, an official announcement of the project is expected in the coming days.