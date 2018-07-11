Rajnikanth’s wife Latha embroiled in CHEATING case, charges pressed against her for fraud

In a shocking turn of events, Rajinikanth’s wife Latha is involved in a cheating case and there are charges pressed against her for non-payment of dues. This is with regard to failure to pay dues to an advertising company. The amount is as high as Rs. 6 crores which Latha Rajinikanth has to pay. Supreme Court has taken the matter in its hands and has ordered for a trial. There will be a probe in this matter by the Apex Court and then charge sheet against Latha will be filed. What happened was that a company called Ad Bureau lent Rs 10 crores to Soundarya Rajinikanth to make Kochadaiyaan. According to the court’s orders, there was undertaking signed in Latha’s name that if Soundarya fails to pay her dues, then she would have too. Hence, the charges are pressed against her now. Latha’s counsel has disputed this and therefore the matter is in court.

On professional front, Rajinikath’s much awaited film 2.0 got a release date after a lot of delay. His producer Shankar took to Twitter to announce the same. The movie which has a whopping budget of over Rs. 600 crores was getting delayed because the VFX team was taking forever to come up with a final print. But just as the post production work was increasing, the makers finally came up with a date and the magnum opus which also stars Akshay Kumar in lead role will release on November 29, 2018.

Let’s hope that this legal matter with regard to Kochadaiyaan gets sorted for Rajinikanth and Latha as soon as possible.

