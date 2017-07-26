Rajkummar-Rao’s-Omerta-to-premiere-at-TIFF

National award-winning filmmaker, Hansal Mehta’s next Omerta starring National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao will have its World Premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2017 in the special presentations category.

Rajkummar Rao essays the titular role of British radical of Pakistani origin, Omar Sheikh known for his involvement in kidnapping and murder of the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002 and his links to various Islamist organizations in Omerta, which is touted as Mehta’s most explosive thriller so far. Omar Sheikh is currently being held in a prison in Pakistan.

After collaborating with Hansal Mehta in Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh, this is Rajkummar Rao’s fourth collaboration with Omerta. Talking about the world premiere at the prestigious international film festival, the writer-director Hansal Mehta who is known for his penchant for making thought-provoking cinema, says, “Omerta is my most provocative film so far. It is a chilling political thriller – a reminder of the volatile times we live in. I’m delighted for the entire team that has patiently and diligently worked on this very difficult film. It is also a great feeling to be back at TIFF, where life began again for me with Shahid. I am looking forward to a passionate exchange with the amazing audiences in Toronto.”

Excited about the world premiere at TIFF, Rajkummar Rao said, “I’m extremely happy that it’s been selected for TIFF. After Shahid, it’s my next film that’s been selected for this prestigious film festival. Omerta has a very universal connect. It talks about issues that everyone in the world can relate to, especially in the times that we are living in and I think it’s mine and Hansal Sir’s most explosive film together till date.”

For producer Nahid Khan of Swiss Entertainment who is making a debut at TIFF with Omerta, it is a big moment and said, “We could not have asked for a better platform to showcase this important film to the world than Toronto. We take great pride in presenting Omerta and are looking forward to a warm reception from the audiences there.”

The producer Shailesh Singh who teams up with Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao again after Shahid and Aligarh says, “It is a wonderful feeling to premiere our film once again at the amazing Toronto International Film Festival 2017. I want to thank all the team members who have braved some impossible conditions to achieve a film of great relevance and complex scale.”

Omerta is based on a story by actor Mukul Dev and is produced by Nahid Khan and Shailesh Singh.