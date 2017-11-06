Rajkummar Rao’s film will not receive subsidy from UP Government and this is the reason

Rajkummar Rao’s film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh and the film is currently in the midst of promotions. The film, featuring the actor along with Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles, was shot in Lucknow and Allahabad and hence it was supposed to receive subsidiary from the UP Government but now it seems that the same won’t be possible.

It is a known fact that, a few weeks ago, Rajkummar Rao sustained a major ankle fracture during the shoot of the reality show Lip Sing Battle. While the actor continues his work on promotions by making public appearances in crutches as well as wheelchairs, the makers too decided to undergo changes in the promotional schedule. Talking about the same, the producer of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Vinod Bachchan asserted that the top priority currently is Rajkummar’s health. Although there were plans of promoting the film in Lucknow and Allahabad until Saturday, it seems that the actor is finding it tough to pull off this hectic schedule.

Vinod Bachchan went on to state that even though Rajkummar Rao is finding it difficult, he has been pushing himself as much as possible for the promotions of the film despite being advised rest by the doctors. While a promotional schedule in Delhi is already on the cards for the actor, Vinod went on to add that it may be difficult for the actor to further travel towards Lucknow and Allahabad owing to his ill health because of which promotions in these areas won’t be possible.

On the other hand, this decision has cost them the subsidiary. According to the guidelines, one can avail the subsidiary not only by shooting in the said location but it should also be an integral part of the promotional schedule. However, since the makers are now planning on cancelling the promotions at Lucknow and Allahabad, it seems that they will not be able to avail the subsidiary. However, Vinod Bachchan is unperturbed about the same. He claims that while they have decided to keep Raj’s health as a priority, he also maintained that they do not make films to earn such benefits.