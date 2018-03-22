Rajkummar Rao walks out of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer? Here's the TRUTH!

The year 2017 was the breakout year for Rajkummar Rao who received accolades for his brilliant work in Newton, Trapped and Bareilly Ki Barfi. While the audience is eagerly waiting for his next film, reports suggested Rajkummar Rao will be reuniting with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rumours had it that Rajkummar Rao refused a film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari as he would have to play the second lead, while Sushant Singh Rajput would headline the main lead role. Quashing that rumour, the powerhouse performer clarified that the said film wasn’t offered to him at all.

Both the actors who worked alongside each other in Kai Po Che, which marked a major milestone in their respective careers, have been friends ever since. Determined to put the false rumours to rest, Rajkummar publicly stated that he has never been approached for the film and that he has sheer admiration for the filmmaker and Sushant.

Rajkummar says, “Kai Po Che is a really special film for all of us, and I keep getting messages on social media handles that we all should collaborate again. I’m sure that both Sushant and I will collaborate on something exciting very soon.”

Talking about Nitesh, Rajkummar Rao added, “I have immense respect for Nitesh sir and I really admire his work. He’s one of my closest friends in the industry with whom I can have a heart-to-heart chat. We never met for the said film; I don’t know from where these stories are coming.”

Adds Rajkummar, “As a fan, I can’t wait to watch his films and I am sure this one will be wonderful as well. I can’t wait to collaborate with him on something soon.”

Contrary to the baseless reports, Rajkummar Rao maintains that in the spirit of quality cinema, he would like nothing more than to collaborate with the talents of the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao were first seen together in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 film, Kai Po Che. The film marked the debut of Sushant in films from TV. The duo, then, reunited in Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut, Raabta which released last year but failed to impress the audience.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Drive, Kedarnath and Son Chiriya. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is currently filming two films- Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He will also be next seen in Anil Kapoor– Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanne Khan.