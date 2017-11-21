Rajkummar Rao takes a dig at Smriti Irani; minister says the government is ‘tolerant’

Seems like Rajkummar Rao was the centre of attraction at the grand ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that was held yesterday, November 20, in Goa. The actor made a light-hearted joke about the surname of the Union minister of information and broadcasting, Smriti Irani, who took it sportingly.

Rajkummar Rao was co-hosting the inaugural ceremony along with fellow talented actor Radhika Apte. Acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds, that’s also the debut film of Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter, was the opening film at IFFI this year. While talking about this film, Rajkummar Rao remarked, “What a co-incidence that Majid is an ‘Irani’ just like our union minister Smriti Irani.”

Radhika Apte called it a ‘terrible’ joke. But when it was the turn of Smriti Irani to take to the stage, she said, “The whole country should realize that Rajkummar Rao poked fun at a minister, which shows what a tolerant government we are. I thank you (Rajkummar Rao) so that nobody would allege that BJP members broke the leg of an actor.” Smriti Irani’s last sentence was regarding the leg injury faced by Rajkummar Rao last month. The injury hasn’t healed and the actor came to IFFI 2017 using crutches.

Not just Smriti Irani, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also poked fun at Rajkummar Rao’s leg accident. Then, on a serious note, he spoke highly of his performance in the recently released film Newton. He said, “Rajkummar took the phrase ‘break a leg’ a little too seriously. But what a brilliant performance in Newton”

On the film front, Rajkummar Rao just had a release ten days ago, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, co-starring Kriti Kharbanda. His web show, Bose: Dead/Alive, has just been unveiled and has got great reviews. He’s currently shooting for Fanney Khan that also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.