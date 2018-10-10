Rajkummar Rao speaks up on the sexual harassment allegations against Queen director Vikas Bahl

Queen director Vikas Bahl of Phantom Films has been accused of sexually harassing a former colleague. A leading tabloid had done an expose last year on the director but the story died down before it resurfaced last week. After Phantom Films announced that they are shutting down the production house last week, a leading tabloid did an expose on Vikas Bahl and retold the story of the woman who was harassed by the filmmaker.

With many in support of the victim, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have apologized for not taking prompt action against Vikas Bahl. In their statements, they have clearly mentioned that the director should be punished for his crime. With Kangana Ranaut supporting the victim, the Queen actor Rajkummar Rao has also finally spoken about the controversy. He said that it is sad and shocking to hear what has happened. He has strongly condemned and said that what is wrong is wrong. Rajkummar further said that the industry should come together and protect everyone against harassment. He said he is praying for the girl and hoping that she comes out stronger than ever. Rajkummar Rao further added that the safety of women is of utmost importance and he would really love to work with the people with ethics and right moral conduct.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently soaring high with the blockbuster success of Stree. He is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s Made In China which stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani.