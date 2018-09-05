Rajkummar Rao shines as a brand ambassador for Safilo eyewear brand (see pic)

National award film winner Rajkummar Rao is charting new heights of success with every passing day. After making his mark in commercially content rich films in the span of last two years, he is now being roped by big national and international brands to be their face. This clearly is a time of Rajkummar Rao and he is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he makes the most of it and shines.

Rajkummar took to his social media accounts to share this good news and post his look as the brand ambassador of Safilo eyewear brand. He has collaborated with Seventh Street by Safilo eyewear collection as brand ambassador. Check it out below:

Rajkummar also got a hilarious comment by comedy king Tanmay Bhat. He quipped that Rajkummar prepared for one year to ‘play’ the ambassador thus crediting his amazing professionalism. We wish Rajkummar all the best and may he continue to entertain us thus. Professionally, his film Stree is doing awesome sauce business at the box office.

