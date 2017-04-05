Rajkumar Hirani’s Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots to get a Mexican remake

Back in 2009, the Rajkumar Hirani directed film 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan became a runaway success at the domestic box office. After breaking records back home, the film also became one of the very few Bollywood films to enjoy a public release in China. Now, years on we hear that the film which even today manages to entertain viewers is all set on being remade in Mexico.

The remake titled 3 Idiotas will be helmed by Carlos Bolado and will be a coming of age comedy-drama. Starring Mexican actors Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vazquez, German Valdez and Martha Higareda, the film will be produced by Miguel Mier, Bernardo Rugama and Jimena Rodríguez.

While filming for the same is currently on, 3 Idiotas is expected to hit screens on June 2, 2017.

