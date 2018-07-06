Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.07.2018 | 2:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Rajkumar Hirani to work with Ranbir Kapoor again

BySubhash K. Jha

Recently during a promotional interview for Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor asked director Rajkumar Hirani whether they would work together again since Hirani has a track-record for doing two films with every leading man from Sanjay Dutt (Munnabhai, Lage Raho Munnabhai) to Aamir Khan (3 idiots, PK)

Rajkumar Hirani to work with Ranbir Kapoor again

But, Hirani shocked everyone by saying he would not like to work with Ranbir again after Sanju. A source very close to Hirani laughs off the finality of the statement saying, “Raju Hirani was joking. In fact, he already has plans of working with Ranbir again.”

Apparently, Hirani wants to bring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor together for a film. One isn’t sure whether this would be for the next Munnabhai film or for something entirely different.

But for those who have enjoyed watching Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, it would be a treat to see the real Dutt and the reel Dutt come together in one film.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor – Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera to release on July 31, 2020

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Sanju becomes Rajkumar Hirani’s…

Box Office: Sanju becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s…

Box Office: Sanju enjoys BIGGEST Week One…

Box Office: Sanju enters 200 Crore Club, all…

Kalank shoot STALLED! Aditya Roy Kapur gets…

The SANJU effect: New releases being…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification