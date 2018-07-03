Rajkumar Hirani thanks fans for informing about Sanju movie leak online

One of most awaited films of the year, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, released on June 29 with a record-breaking box office number. The film has already crossed Rs 120 crores at the box office in its opening weekend. With the massive collections, the makers threw a success bash on Monday night which saw stars including Ranbir, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and others. Meanwhile, there were reports claiming that a cam copy of Sanju had leaked online but fans urged people to avoid it and watch the film in theatres instead.

Rajkumar Hirani got the wind of online leak of Sanju and thanked the fans for not watching the leaked version. In a Facebook post, he expressed his gratitude by saying, “To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook. While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally. Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem. We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook.”

Rajkumar further added, “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it. Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you!”

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. The film released on June 29 worldwide.

