Rajinikanth to meet Amitabh Bachchan to discuss political plans

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Rajinikanth to meet Amitabh Bachchan to discuss political plans

The iconic Tamil star Rajinikanth, who has, so far desisted all attempts to suck him in into active politics, last week hinted that he may soon take the plunge.

But, a close friend completely debunks the possibility. “He may be mildly tempted to get into active politics. But, he won’t. His family is dead against bringing politics into Rajini’s career. They cite the example of Amitabh Bachchan, who, to this day regrets his sticky stint in politics.”

Apparently, Rajinikanth will meet his friend Amitabh Bachchan to discuss his political plans as soon as the two busy superstars find a meeting ground in the next couple of weeks.

Says a source close to Rajinikanth, “He wishes to think over the issue, talk about it and explore the possibility. He isn’t in a rush to get into politics. In fact, there is a lot of pressure on him to get into active politics from many quarters. But, he is no hurry to bite the bait. He will be meeting old friends whose judgment he trusts, including Bachchan Saab.”

There is the added situation regarding Rajinikanthji’s frail health.

Says a close family friend, “His daughters won’t allow him to do more than one film a year. For the first time in years, he shot for two films simultaneously viz., Robot 2 and Kabaali. The stress took its toll on his health. So, I really don’t know whether politics is what he wants to get into.”



