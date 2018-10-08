Rajat Kapoor issues an apology after being accused of misconduct by three women

While Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy continues to make headlines, many women in the past one week had outed many known names from several fields who have made them uncomfortable, sexually harassed and so on. As Queen director Vikas Bahl’s name has emerged for sexual harassment of an employee, several other women have named other celebrities including Kapoor And Sons actor Rajat Kapoor.

A female journalist, who has been at the forefront of India’s #MeToo movement, came forward with screenshots sent to her by two women about Rajat Kapoor who has behaved inappropriately. The third woman was a US-based model who has accused him of harassment.

In the wake of the allegations made against him, Rajat Kapoor has come out with his apology. “All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology. I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person. And now, I will try harder.”

According to the tweets, the first alleged incident took place in 2007 wherein the journalist was conducting a telephonic interview with Rajat Kapoor. He drifted from the topic and asked her questions about her sexual nature. This made her very uncomfortable and even asked about her body measurements. The second woman has alleged that Rajat would call her from actor Saurabh Shukla‘s phone and tell her that he wanted to shoot a film with her at an empty house. She alleged that Saurabh Shukla knew about him.