Raj Thackeray takes a jibe at Akshay Kumar’s ‘Canadian Citizenship’ and doing government propaganda movies

Akshay Kumar, in the last one year, has done two films with a social message. While many have praised his work for bringing such causes to a big platform, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has slammed Akshay Kumar. The politician recently took a jibe at his government propaganda movies and that he was a Canadian citizen.

Speaking at an MNS rally, Raj Thackeray recently took a jibe at the Akshay Kumar that he was trying to follow the footsteps of veteran actor Manoj Kumar who was known as Bharat Kumar. He also took a potshot at his Canadian citizenship stating that people who try to preach people nationalism, have citizenship of another country. “But Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and his Wikipedia profile describes him as Indian-born Canadian actor,” Thackeray said.

In the last one year, Akshay Kumar’s two films have had a message for the people of India. One being Toilet– Ek Prem Katha which was about proper sanitation and hygiene and next was Pad Man which was about availability lower cost sanitary napkins for the girls across the nation.

Pad Man director R Balki had certain things to say about MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s harsh words. Pad Man was a film based on the life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who worked towards making low-cost sanitary napkins. Speaking about Thackeray, he said that the film was based on someone’s life so there could be no propaganda. He said that these kinds of films are important and he had no idea what Raj Thackeray had stated.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, on the work front, will be seen in Gold. The film will mark the debut of TV actress Mouni Roy in the film industry. It is a sports drama based on India’s first Olympic Gold medal win in hockey as a free country at 1948 London Olympics. The film also stars Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Movies and directed by Reema Kagti. It is slated for August 15, 2018 release.

