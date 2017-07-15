Rain and bad management spoil the Rahman magic at IIFA Rocks

Rain played a spoilsport at the ‘IIFA Rocks’ here, at the sprawling ‘Met Life Stadium’ in New Jersey, USA today. It had been raining all day and the green carpet for ‘IIFA Rocks’ was cancelled. And so we thought so, but then, short videos started trickling in with stars talking to unknown media publications and websites at the ‘Green Carpet’. Apparently, even that was closed down with obnoxious security guards “throwing the media out,” as stated by a senior photographer who was present there.

It started raining mid-way through the ‘IIFA Rocks’ with the crowd getting up and walking towards the area that was covered on the top. The idea to host the first big night of ‘IIFA 2017’ in a massive open air stadium came crashing down. The gigantic stadium has a capacity of 40,000, but, it was sparsely filled even at the beginning of the show. On top of it, the show was underplanned and the glaring mistake surfaced when the big screens (they were not big enough at all) on the two sides of the stage turned into tele prompters with scripts flashing for a long time displaying no respect for the audience who were watching. The lame jokes and lack of entertainment also resulted in booing with certain sections of the audience asking for their money back. A. R. Rahman saved the day for the organisers with a splendid show at the end. He and his team of musicians and singers were mind-blowing. It is highly commendable that, in spite of the inclement weather, they went ahead and put up a super show.

Earlier in the evening, I personally experienced when a security guard screamed and shouted “Back off” in spite of informing that I was from media and was trying to go to the designated area that was assigned to us. A lack of cooperation in terms of access to stars is a big concern. I travelled all the way to USA hoping to generate quality content but in spite of so many actors and actresses being around, if the access to them is missing or very sparingly made available, then, what’s the point. I had to literally struggle for a Kabir Khan interview today, in spite of Kabir making it clear in the beginning that he was keen on the interview.

I am genuinely hoping that we shall be able to generate some quality content tomorrow on the final day and thankfully, the weather forecast is clear as of now. IIFA is a great platform for spreading awareness about Indian movies and culture all across the world, but better planning and better treatment of senior media personnel doesn’t take much.