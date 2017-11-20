Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.11.2017 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Rahul Rawail replaces Sujoy Ghosh at IFFI

BySubhash K. Jha

Rahul Rawail replaces Sujoy Ghosh at IFFI

In a swift a move, filmmaker Rahul Rawail has replaced Sujoy Ghosh as the chief of the jury for the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) which kick started in Goa on Monday.

Confirming this development Rawail, “That’s right, I’ve taken on this job at the IFFI’s request after someone else (Sujoy Ghosh) chose to relinquish the responsibility. In fact I am in Goa now. I am the acting jury head. And I’m honoured to be doing the job. Because this is a platform where the world looks at us and the best films must be selected.”

To rewind a bit, Sujoy Ghosh has resigned from the job of heading the jury for the Indian panorama at IFFI after two films Sanal Sasidharan’s S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Nude were ousted from the panorama.

Rawail had stoutly defended the two films’ ouster when other jury members including Sujoy Ghosh, Apurva Asrani preferred to resign from the IFFI.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Salman Khan is the guest of honour at IFFI…

">

Shyam Benegal slams the government for its…

">

Post the Padmavati protests, Shabana Azmi…

">

Sridevi to inaugurate the Indian Panorama…

">

“Ravi Jadhav and I are going to court” -…

">

“If they’re saying I submitted an incomplete…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification