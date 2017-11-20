Rahul Rawail replaces Sujoy Ghosh at IFFI

In a swift a move, filmmaker Rahul Rawail has replaced Sujoy Ghosh as the chief of the jury for the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) which kick started in Goa on Monday.

Confirming this development Rawail, “That’s right, I’ve taken on this job at the IFFI’s request after someone else (Sujoy Ghosh) chose to relinquish the responsibility. In fact I am in Goa now. I am the acting jury head. And I’m honoured to be doing the job. Because this is a platform where the world looks at us and the best films must be selected.”

To rewind a bit, Sujoy Ghosh has resigned from the job of heading the jury for the Indian panorama at IFFI after two films Sanal Sasidharan’s S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Nude were ousted from the panorama.

Rawail had stoutly defended the two films’ ouster when other jury members including Sujoy Ghosh, Apurva Asrani preferred to resign from the IFFI.