Last Updated 01.08.2017 | 12:45 PM IST

WHAT? Radhika Apte to star in a Saif Ali Khan venture yet again and here are the details

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Radhika Apte, we last heard, was gearing up to star in Baazaar, which has Saif Ali Khan as one of the leads. Now the actress will once again share screen space with the actor for his debut series ‘Sacred Games’ which will air on Netflix.

Radhika Apte is known for her unconventional roles and this time around we hear that she will be featuring in a prominent one on the show. However, there aren’t many details on the actress’ character for the show. The show in question is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name which revolves around Inspector Sartaj Singh and the underworld mafia leader Ganesh Gaitonde.

On the other hand, there are rumours that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will essay one of the prominent characters on the show but there has been no official announcement on the same.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had announced his excitement of bagging the first Netflix Indian original series that throws light on underbelly of India.

