Race 3 star Saqib Saleem to play the love interest of Waluscha D’Souza in Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif starrer Time To Dance

It seems that Saqib Saleem is all set to reunite with his Race 3 filmmaker Remo D’Souza. However, this time around Remo will be donning the role of producer. We are talking about the choreographer-turned-filmmaker’s film Time To Dance. The film will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and will feature Sooraj Pancholi as the leading man. On the other hand, the film will also star Waluscha D’Souza in an important role.

If reports are to be believed Waluscha D’Souza plays the role of Isabelle Kaif’s sister in Time To Dance. The two are expected to play the characters of Latin and ballroom dancers. While even Sooraj Pancholi is said to essay the role of a street dancer, it is only Saqib who wouldn’t be a dancer in the film.

These reports suggest that Saqib Saleem will be seen as a lawyer in the film. While Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif are romantically paired opposite each other, Waluscha and Saqib will have a romantic track will run parallel in the film. Sources in these reports claim that Saqib is seen smitten by Waluscha and her dancing talent. He pursues her and the actress supposedly plays hard-to-get.

It is a known fact that Waluscha started shooting for the film only a few days ago. While the film has already kicked off its schedule in London quite some time back, the actress joined the lead cast recently. And now, Saqib too is said to have joined the team, now that his work on Race 3 is over. It is a known fact that it will be filmed in one single schedule and hence, the shoot is supposed to be complete by July end.

Time To Dance is directed by Stanley D’Costa who not only confirmed the developments in media reports recently but was also thrilled about the way his debut Bollywood directorial is shaping up. He is all praises for Isabelle Kaif and added that his entire cast is a surprise package of sorts. He has also asserted that there are currently on a 50 day schedule in Central London and will complete the same soon. The film is produced by Remo D’Souza in association with T-Series.

