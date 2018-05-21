Have Race 3 makers shot multiple endings for the Salman Khan starrer?

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has not just reaped appreciation for its action from everyone in the industry but across the globe. The trailer showcases some action-packed stunts and punches that will blow the audiences’ mind. Dwelling upon betrayal yet again, Race 3 trailer instates rivalry amongst the family stating you don’t need enemies when you have a family. From what it has been learned, the makers have apparently shot multiple endings for the film.

According to the reports, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 have shot different climax sequences to ensure the film ending is kept a secret. They have reportedly shot multiple endings and only the core team members are aware of the real ending. The entire unit and crew will also have to wait with the audience till the film’s release to know about the ending. Only time will tell what kind of gripping climax twist the third instalment will leave the fans with.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

