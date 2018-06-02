After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal to star in Karan Johar’s horror comedy?

Vicky Kaushal, the actor who made his debut with Masaan in 2015, has an interesting array of projects lined up. While the actor won accolades for his debut performance and in Raman Raghav 2.0, the actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Raazi. The actor has an array of releases including Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Karan Johar’s Netflix movie, Lust Stories and a film on Uri attacks titled Uri. With an amazing line-up for next two years, Vicky is not stopping anytime soon.

From what it has been learned, Vicky Kaushal is no mood to take a pause and it seems like he will once again collaborate with Dharma Productions. After giving a success with Raazi, the actor has been reportedly approached by Karan Johar for a horror comedy. The actor is a current favourite of many filmmakers and he has been approached for several films. As Karan Johar’s production house plays with different genres, it seems like the actor has been roped in for a horror comedy which he is in interested in. While it is very interesting time for Vicky, the actor is yet to make an official announcement.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal has been directed by Karan Johar in Netflix’s original series Lust Stories. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which is set for June 29 release. The actor has begun training for Uri.