A R Rahman to walk the red carpet of the Opening Night at Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera with team Sangamithra

Sangamithra, the Hindi-Tamil-Telugu trilingual magnum opus – touted to be one of India’s costliest and most ambitious projects starring Shruti Haasan in the title role, Jayam Ravi and Arya as chief male protagonists, directed by Sundar C and produced by Thenandal Studios, has already become the talk of the town given its grand unveiling that it is expected to receive at the Opening Night of the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the entire cast walking the red carpet on May 18.

Joining the Sangamithra cast at Cannes is none other than Oscar and Grammy winning music director – The Mozart of Madras – A R Rahman who has been roped in by Thenandal Films as the music director of the film. With one of the most loved names from India – A R Rahman joining in the red carpet festivities, the Sangamithra celebration at Cannes will see a whole new dimension.

Talking about his Cannes outing this year A R Rahman says, “I’m very excited working on this ambitious project – Sangamithra, produced by Murali Sir/ Thenandal Studios, directed by Sundar C and starring Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi & Arya. Looking forward to joining the team at Cannes.”

Producer Narayanan Ramasamy, Chairman and MD, Thenandal Studios says, “This is an ambitious epic period film under the Thenandal Studios banner and we are so proud to have on board India’s pride – A R Rahman on this film. This is a very prestigious project for us. The Cannes unveiling with Rahman Sir, Sabu Sir, Sundar Sir and the entire lead cast is just the beginning of the many milestones that Sangamithra is going to achieve with time – for Tamil and Indian cinema.”

Sabu Cyril, Tirru, Peter Hein, Anju Modi & RC Kamalakannan have been roped in to look after the production design, cinematography, stunts, costume & VFX respectively of this prestigious project. The team is expected to return from Cannes and resume the pre-production prep for the film which is expected to go on floors in August 2017.