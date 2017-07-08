Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.07.2017 | 6:39 PM IST

A.R. Rahman shortlisted for World Soundtrack Award – Public Choice

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Indian music maestro A. R. Rahman has over the years given us inimitable soundtracks for various films. And thanks to his music genius, the maestro has also been nominated and has even won numerous domestic and international awards for his renditions. Well, now we hear that Rahman is all set on adding yet another feather to his hat, after he was shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Award – Public Choice.

Talking about being shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Award – Public Choice, A. R. Rahman took to the social networking site Twitter saying, “Delighted to be shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Awards Public Choice Award for Viceroy’s House / Partition:” Interestingly, Rahman was shortlisted for the development of the music for the British-Indian historical film Viceroy’s House that was directed by Gurinder Chadha.

With this shortlisting, Rahman will be joining other top personalities like Jóhann Jóhannsson who developed the music for Arrival, Alan Menken (Beauty And the Beast), Michael Giacchino (Doctor Strange), Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge), Hans Zimmer/Benjamin Wallfisch/Pharell Williams (Hidden Figures), Abel Korzeniowski (Nocturnal Animals) and a host of others.

