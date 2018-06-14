A R Rahman approves Chennai based writer to develop his biography

Indian musical genius A R Rahman has come a long way since developing advertisement jingles. Today regarded as one of the foremost music composers globally, Rahman despite his popularity, remains rather reclusive. Now changing things will be an authorized biography of Rahman that will be written by Chennai based writer Krishna Trilok.

Titled, Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A R Rahman Trilok’s book will traverse the musical maestro’s life from his beginning in the world of advertising to Rahman’s ultimate achievements. Scheduled to hit stands in August, the book will feature a foreword by the Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle that touches upon the qualities that make Rahman the phenomenon he is.

If that wasn’t enough, the publishers of the book have also revealed that it will feature interviews with A R Rahman as well as anecdotes from key people in the musician’s life.

