Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.06.2018 | 11:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

A R Rahman approves Chennai based writer to develop his biography

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indian musical genius A R Rahman has come a long way since developing advertisement jingles. Today regarded as one of the foremost music composers globally, Rahman despite his popularity, remains rather reclusive. Now changing things will be an authorized biography of Rahman that will be written by Chennai based writer Krishna Trilok.

A R Rahman approves Chennai based writer to develop his biography

Titled, Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A R Rahman Trilok’s book will traverse the musical maestro’s life from his beginning in the world of advertising to Rahman’s ultimate achievements. Scheduled to hit stands in August, the book will feature a foreword by the Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle that touches upon the qualities that make Rahman the phenomenon he is.

If that wasn’t enough, the publishers of the book have also revealed that it will feature interviews with A R Rahman as well as anecdotes from key people in the musician’s life.

Also Read: Here are all the deets on A R Rahman’s association with Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s why Varun Dhawan does NOT want to do…

A R Rahman, Dhanush, Nayanthara and others…

Here are all the deets on A R Rahman’s…

BREAKING: Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane…

Arunoday Singh to publish his poetry book

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt to write a…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification