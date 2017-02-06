R Madhavan all set to go on a space adventure

He last appeared in the critically acclaimed bilingual Saala Khadoos in 2016 where he played a boxer and since then, we haven’t got much information on R Madhavan’s forthcoming films in Bollywood. The actor now we hear will be a part of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chandamama Door Ke.

Earlier we had reported that Sushant Singh Rajput will play the role of an astronaut in this upcoming space adventure. We even had the actor taking to social media to show the prep he is undergoing to play the role with conviction in India’s first space film. However, talking about Madhavan’s role, we are yet to know if the actor will play a co-astronaut in the film since the details of the same are being kept under wraps.

When the film was announced, Sushant Singh Rajput mentioned that the film is inspired by several real life incidents and that it talks about the astronaut landing in the moon 2017-18.

It was also reportedly revealed that Chandamama Door Ke will be heavy on VFX and is said to go on floor soon. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2018.