Pulkit Samrat to open a health café next year

Taking his passion for fitness to the next level and promoting a healthy lifestyle among the people, Pulkit Samrat has decided to venture into hospitality business by opening a health café for all the fitness enthusiasts.

The talented actor is known for his two universally desired interests i.e. fitness and food. Combining both in his new venture, the Sanam Re actor will now have an eatery of healthy nosh in Sri Lanka.

The Fukrey fame star plans to open this café some time mid-year in 2019, collaborating with a friend who owns a prime property in Sri Lanka. A source close to the development said, “A local chef is working on the dishes that include seafood, which is low in sodium and rich in minerals. Pulkit likes to call this as a delightful experience.”

On the other hand, confirming about this new entrepreneurial venture, Pulkit said, “It was simple Math to combine both my passions. People think nutritious fare isn’t tasty and that’s what we are going to focus on – delectable food that’s wholesome to the core!”

Considering that the idea is to promote healthy lifestyle and the menu too will be designed keeping the same in mind, we hear the usual Indian dishes will be served in this eatery, albeit with a twist. Speaking on the same, Pulkit went on to add, “We are tasting and applying a healthy twist to various platters from our day-to-day lives. We are experimenting with healthy starch-less risottos as well as Rajma Chawal, Butter-less Butter Chicken and the likes.”

It seems that the business of food has attracted the attention of many celebrities including actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty and the recent Mandana Karimi. Pulkit Samrat seems to be the new entrant in this zone.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in 3 Storeys which also starred Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

