After promises, Jab Harry Met Sejal fails to make it in Dubai theatres on Thursday morning

The cloak of secrecy over Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is so thick that so far—on Thursday evening—no one had seen the film, not even Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friends.

One of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s closest friends confided that this is the first SRK film that he hasn’t watched although the release is just hours away. “He hasn’t shown the film to anybody. Not even to his family as yet,” the friend confided.

The mystery of Shah Rukh’s film deepens even further as news comes from the Middle East and Dubai that the film could not release on Thursday morning, as per schedule. According to a well-informed source this was a well thought-out strategy and not some random happening.

“Last week there were rumours that the film would not release on Thursday in Dubai and UAE. Shah Rukh tweeted to reassure his fans in the Middle East that the film would indeed release on time. However the film did not show up in Dubai and UAE theatres until Thursday evening. This is how Shah Rukh’s company Red Chillies planned the release. No shows at all before Friday,” says the source.

The film is expected to do well on word-of-mouth basis. The advance booking crowds all across the country are reported to be on the ‘lower side’.

The box office parlance for ‘alarming’.