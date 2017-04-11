“If only she was professional,”- Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Tabu’s elder sister Farah Naaz

Rishi Kapoor is one of the finest actors Bollywood has ever seen. But, the actor now is known more for his unabashed controversial comments on his social media rather than his roles. If Rishi Kapoor is in news every now and then, it is only because he dropped some truth bombs on his Twitter account.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor said that 90s actress Farah Naaz and elder sister of bonafide star Tabu would have made it big in the industry only if she was professional. It’s unclear neither how Farah Naaz had been unprofessional nor what prompted the tweet. Rishi Kapoor shared a photograph of Farah and wrote, “One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz, elder sister of Tabu. Eccentric, would have been big if she was professional.”

Rishi Kapoor and Farah Naaz had earlier worked together in films like Naqab, Naseeb Apna Apna and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani.  The last time she was seen was in 2004’s Hulchul and 2006’s Shikhar.

We wonder what Farah Naaz or her sister Tabu has to say about Rishi Kapoor’s sly dig.

