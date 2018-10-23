Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.10.2018 | 1:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Producer Madhu Mantena flies to Lisbon to get Hrithik Roshan back on board for SUPER 30

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Things seem to be developing really rapidly for the beleaguered project Super 30, chronicling the life and work of Bihari mathematician Anand Kumar. The project was derailed when its director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct by an unnamed woman. But now, with the lady backtracking from her legal battle with Bahl, the coast has been cleared for the director to re-enter the project.

Producer Madhu Mantena flies to Lisbon to get Hrithik Roshan back on board for SUPER 30

Says a source close to the development, “Not that Vikas is being taken back into the production company. But now with the lady clearly withdrawing her case, the project somehow needs to be finished and released.”

On Sunday morning, producer Madhu Mantena flew to Lisbon where Hrithik is currently stationed. The star and producer had a long meeting during which it was apparently decided that Hrithik Roshan will complete the film with Vikas Bahl.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena SHUT DOWN their company Phantom Films

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alok Nath and Sajid Khan given show cause…

Dibakar Banerjee REACTS to Payal Rohatgi…

#MeToo: Shweta Pandit is PROUD of Sony for…

#MeToo - Payal Rohatgi rekindles sexual…

“Tanushree Dutta gave me the courage to come…

After Mogul, Subhash Kapoor to lose Jolly…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification