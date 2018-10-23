Producer Madhu Mantena flies to Lisbon to get Hrithik Roshan back on board for SUPER 30

Things seem to be developing really rapidly for the beleaguered project Super 30, chronicling the life and work of Bihari mathematician Anand Kumar. The project was derailed when its director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct by an unnamed woman. But now, with the lady backtracking from her legal battle with Bahl, the coast has been cleared for the director to re-enter the project.

Says a source close to the development, “Not that Vikas is being taken back into the production company. But now with the lady clearly withdrawing her case, the project somehow needs to be finished and released.”

On Sunday morning, producer Madhu Mantena flew to Lisbon where Hrithik is currently stationed. The star and producer had a long meeting during which it was apparently decided that Hrithik Roshan will complete the film with Vikas Bahl.