Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator gets felicitation at PIFF

Priyanka Chopra, more than a year ago, ventured into an unexplored zone for any Bollywood star by turning producer for regional films. The former beauty queen and now a global celebrity, Priyanka released her first Marathi film Ventilator last year besides other languages and she has now received recognition for her work.

Ventilator, that starred Ashutosh Gowariker along with others, has received the award for the Best Screenplay at Pune International Film Festival and director of the film Rajesh Mapuskar who has also written the screenplay received the award. Madhu Chopra, mother of actress Priyanka Chopra, who looks into her production house during the absence of her daughter as she is busy with international projects, too was honoured for the film which was her maiden project.

Expressing her happiness over the same, Madhu revealed that they truly believed in the film and that it has been selected for the New York Film Festival too.

Ventilator also starred some renowned names from the Marathi film industry like Usha Nadkarni, Satish Alekar, Sukanya Kulkarni-More, Rahul Solapurkar among others. The film released on November 4, 2016.