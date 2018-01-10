Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico season 3 will premiere in April 2018

Globetrotter Priyanka Chopra is currently juggling work in Hollywood and Bollywood. While the actress is all set for her next Marathi film production Firebrand, Priyanka Chopra is also currently shooting for the season 3 of Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra resumed shooting for her crime drama series Quantico on January 2nd in New York City. She has been continuously shooting in the chilly snowy weather of NYC. It was earlier reported that the show will have a mid-season premiere.

On Tuesday evening, ABC Studios announced the premiere dates for all of their shows. Priyanka Chopra is all set to return with Quantico season 3 on April 26, 2018. Reprising her role as Alex Parrish, the small season of Quantico will take over Thursdays at 10 p.m. once Kerry Washington’s Scandal wraps up its final season. The third season will have 13 episodes.

According to the official synopsis of Quantico season 3, it’s been three years since American hero Alex Parrish has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage – and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide. Ryan and Alex recruit Owen and Harry to help rescue their friend and defeat the villain. To help the cause, Owen brings in former agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin), who has her own dark past with The Widow. A whole new future lies ahead for this team when they agree to work together as an elite black-ops task force. The thrilling, heart-stopping adventures continue.

Quantico stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Russell Tovey as Harry Doyle, Alan Powell as Mike McQuigg, with Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner and Blair Underwood as Owen Hall.

Besides her production and Quantico, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in two Hollywood films. She will be seen in A Kid Like Jake which is produced by Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak. It will star Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, and Octavia Spencer. Priyanka will be seen as a single mother in the film. She also will be a star in a romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic co-starring Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson. The film is scheduled for February 14, 2018.