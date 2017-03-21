Priyanka Chopra’s production Ventilator and Sarvann to be screened at NYIFF

Priyanka Chopra is soaring high with her tremendous success in Hollywood. With a TV show Quantico and an upcoming movie debut Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is definitely raising the bars for other artists.

A lot of people know that Priyanka Chopra also has her own production house named ‘Purple Pebble Pictures’. Last year, she released her first Marathi production Ventilator and a Punjabi film Sarvann. Now, it has been learned that Priyanka Chopra’s production house will showcase two of their films, Ventilator and Sarvann, at the ‘New York International Film Festival 2017’, which is to be held on May 4 in the United States. Ventilator, which was directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, starred more than 100 actors in the film. On the other hand, Sarvann starred Amrinder Gill in the lead role with Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal.

Karaan Gulani (director of Sarvann) wrote in a post, “It feels great to be appreciated.. thank you NYIFF 2017 for selecting the film.. more than anything, it feels so good that Sarvann is the first ever Punjabi film going to such a level, it will help our Punjabi cinema to grow.”

NYIFF will open with Prakash Jha’s production Lipstick Under My Burkha. The festival will end on May 7.