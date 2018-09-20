Priyanka Chopra’s production Bhoga Khirikee to release on October 26

Jahnu Barua’s Bhoga Khirikee produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Shahnaab Alam’s Easterly Entertainment will be the opening Film at the 2nd Guwahati International Film Festival. The Film will be screened during the Opening Ceremony of the GIFF at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on the 25th October’2018.

Bhoga Khirikee also marks the debut of Purple Pebble Pictures and Easterly Entertainment in Assamese cinema. The film stars stellar performers like Zerifa Wahid, Seema Biswas, Joy Kashyap, Sanjay Khargharia, Kasvi Sharma, Mohommed Ali Shah and Bishnu Khargharia.

The film is slated to release on October 26, 2018. This was announced at a press meet in Guwahati attended by Pabitra Margherita, the Chairman of Jyoti Chitraban, Monita Borgohain, Festival Director of GIFF, Producers, Dr. Madhu Chopra and Shahnaab Alam, director Jahnu Barua, lead actor Zerifa Wahid, composer Ibson Lal Baruah, singer Anindita Paul, art director Phatik Baruah and Executive Producer Sartaj Alam.

The film has songs written and composed by Ibson Lal Baruah, sung by Anindita Paul and Ibson Lal Baruah. Camera work in the film is by Suman Dowerah and Art design by Phatik Baruah. Amrit Pritam Das has done the Sound design for the film, while it has been edited by Hu-en Barua. Debajit Changmai will do the Final Mix of the film.

