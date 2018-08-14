Priyanka Chopra’s olive branch to Salman Khan turned down

After leaving Salman Khan and the team of Bharat in a lurch by opting out of the project at the last minute, Priyanka Chopra seems to be in a mending mood. She recently tweeted congratulating Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the trailer of Loveratri. However the olive branch has been greeted by a stony silence from Salman’s quarters.

A close friend of Salman says the family is not in a forgiving mood. “The way she handled the entire exit from Bharat was graceless. I don’t think Salman and his family have taken the snub very well. She may think being sweet to Salman’s family would thaw him. And she has succeeded in the past in bringing him around by befriending his sisters. But this time it won’t work,” says Salman’s friend resolutely.

Like Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka’s spunky rejection of a Salman starrer (Kangana had rejected Sultan arguing she had very little to do in the script) won’t be taken lightly by the male-dominated Bollywood industry.

