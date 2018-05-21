Priyanka Chopra’s next production inspired by Aamir Khan’s television show Satyameva Jayate

Priyanka Chopra, who is set for her next Marathi production Paani, is ready to tell a very interesting story behind its making. The film, directed by actor- filmmaker Adinath Kothare, went on floors on May 10. Paani is based on the real life story of Hanumant Kendre from Nagdarwadi village in the Nanded district. Adinath got to know of him while watching Hanumant on Aamir Khan’s show, Satyamave Jayate.

“I was really moved once I heard about his struggle, during his interview. His water harvesting initiative and relentless effort to save his village was awe inspiring and I just knew that I had to share his story with the world. I was sure that if a global issue such as this would be portrayed in an art form, people won’t just understand it but would also connect with it strongly,” says Adinath

Adinath Kothare, then, left no stone unturned in trying to get in touch with Hanumant Kendre who was not easily traceable. After a lot of running about, Adinath contacted the Police Station in Nanded. He asserts, “I, then, got the number of the police station in charge of the village and finally connected with Hanumant. I called him for an interview and that’s how the journey began four years ago.”

“Hanumant has his own mineral water plant and even supplies to some of the nearby villages. I have seen people walking miles each day for water but now they will have water supply all year round.”

Writer Nitin Dixit, who is also Kothare’s friend, was entrusted with the script. Once the script was ready, Rashmi Kulkarni, Creative Producer at Purple Pebble Pictures got Priyanka Chopra and her Mother Madhu Chopra to hear it out.

“They have been immensely supportive. They believed in the story and the vision of a first time director. It is commendable that despite her hectic schedules Priyanka makes the time to give her feedback.” shares Adinath Kothare.

The director will also be acting Priyanka Chopra’s Paani alongside Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapoor, Kishore Kadam, Girish Joshi and Rucha Vaidya.

Also Read: REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to produce her next Marathi film on water scarcity