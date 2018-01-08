Priyanka Chopra’s next Marathi production ‘Firebrand’ goes on floor

After producing the national award and commercially successful Marathi film Ventilator last year, Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra’s production House, Purple Pebble Pictures is back with their next project, Firebrand, to be helmed by National Award winning writer and director Aruna Raje.

Living up to the interesting title of the film, the drama goes on floors today, that is January 8. The film features veteran actors from the Marathi industry including Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev in prominent roles.

While Usha Jadhav plays a successful lawyer Sunanda Raut, Girish Kulkarni essays the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an architect by profession. Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev play a couple in the movie which is high on drama.

Talking about her latest project, Dr. Madhu Chopra said, “The general acceptance from the family audience for Ventilator has once again reinstated my faith in backing scripts with high emotional values, interesting characters and are entertaining at the same time.”

Filmmaker Aruna gives her take on the film, adding, “Firebrand is a contemporary story about relationships and the highs and lows people deal with in their lives. I am glad that Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra are focusing on regional cinema and backing unusual and good subjects in an endeavour to create meaningful cinema.”

Produced under the banner Purple Pebble Pictures, Firebrand is also written by Aruna Raje.