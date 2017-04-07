Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra reveals PC’s reaction after her National Award win

Earlier today the 64th National Film Awards were announced, and along with the surprises people across all strata of the industry were ecstatic with the announcement. Well, though Priyanka Chopra may be across the seas busy shooting for her TV show Quantico, the actress was pretty elated that her debut Marathi production Ventilator managed to bag two awards.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to Ventilator receiving the award for Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing and also Best Director the actresses mother Madhu Chopra stated that, Priyanka was jumping with joy when she was informed of the same. Further talking about what Priyanka has planned to mark this success; Madhu Chopra added that while Priyanka was currently out of country the actress will celebrate the wins once she is back in India towards the end of April.

Later talking about her own reaction to the news of Ventilator winning two national awards Madhu Chopra added that while she was very happy with the win, it was Rajesh Mapuskar who had done a good job of directed the film which incidentally also was his directorial debut.

As for the film, Ventilator was produced by Priyanka’s home banner Purple Pebble Pictures, starring Ashutosh Gowariker in the pivotal role along with other major leading Marathi actors