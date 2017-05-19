Priyanka Chopra to screen Baywatch for friends in India

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Priyanka Chopra to screen Baywatch for friends in India

Our desi girl is super-excited about her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. The film opens on June 2 in India, a week after its global premiere. Priyanka will be arranging a special screening of Baywatch for all her friends back home in India.

“She wants all her friends to see the film well in advance before the film’s Indian premiere. She is very excited about their response. She met Sanjay Leela Bhansali during her recent flash-visit to Mumbai and made him promise he will take time off from his shooting to watch Baywatch. But she has also warned her friends in India about the adult jokes and lurid content of the film. ‘This is not a film for all ages’ she has told her friends,” says a close friend of the actress.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures who are releasing Baywatch in India have lot of big plans. If all goes well Priyanka Chopra would sing a specially-composed song for the Hindi version of Baywatch.

We also hear the bikini shots will be shortened in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Irrfan Khan to star in the film adaptation

Irrfan Khan to star in the film adaptation of…

Kangna Ranaut finally blasts at Apurva Asrani's accusation about stealing writing credits for Simran

Kangna Ranaut finally blasts at Apurva…

CONFIRMED Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding to go on floors in August this year

CONFIRMED: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s…

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin: A Billion Dreams declared tax-free in…

SHOCKING Filmmaker Ketan Mehta slaps legal notice on Kangna Ranaut for hijacking Rani of Jhansi

SHOCKING: Filmmaker Ketan Mehta slaps legal…

Hindi Medium (10)

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium made tax-free in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification