Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Karan Johar make it to the Variety’s 500 most influential people in entertainment

Every year, the coveted magazine Variety unveils the world’s 500 most influential people who are shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry. The list includes 12 Indian faces from the entertainment industry including Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Amongst the 12 Indians, Salman Khan’s profile by Variety lists his career ups and downs including his hit and run case. The profile reads, “Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades. Of the top ten grossing films of all time, Salman has three, as does Shah Rukh, while Aamir has four. Unlike his contemporary Khans whose fan bases are staid by comparison, every Salman release generates mass hysteria across India, a frenzy surpassed only by the fans of South Indian superstar Rajinikanth.”

Priyanka Chopra’s profile is detailed from her winning the Miss World pageant in 2002 to becoming a successful Bollywood actor. They mention her production house, her moving to Hollywood with her TV show Quantico and starring in movies as well. Later, they talk about her philanthropic work and becoming UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador.

One of the filmmakers mentioned in the list is Karan Johar. His profile reads, “Karan Johar debuted as a director in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has since directed a string of successful films including My Name is Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Since Karan succeeded his father Yash Johar as the head of Dharma, the company has produced more than 30 films and television programmes. Johar is one of the most visible faces of the Indian entertainment industry. ”

The Variety500 is decided based on the accomplishments of the most influential people in entertainment over the year. The list also includes Punit Goenka, CEO, and MD of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd; Ekta Kapoor, MD and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms; Aditya Chopra, Chairman of Yashraj Films; Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman of Eros International; Uday Shankar, chairman of Star India; Siddharth Kapur, President of The Film & Television Producers Guild of India Ltd.; Subhash Chandra, founder and chairman of Essel group and the Ambanis.