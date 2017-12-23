Priyanka Chopra to receive an honorary doctorate at the Bareilly International University

Priyanka Chopra earlier in 2017 had stated in a Marie Claire interview that going back to college and getting her graduate degree is something that has always been on her bucket list. The international icon is halfway there, as she will be honoured with a doctorate degree at the Bareilly International University by the Chancellor Dr Keshav Kumar Agrawal in the presence of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ministry of Science & Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences and Shri Rajesh Agarwal ,Finance Minister Government of UP.

Priyanka will receive her doctorate degree in Bareilly from the Academic Council of the Bareilly International University on December 24. Apart from speaking of her achievements and career landmarks, the Chancellor will also present the superstar with a memento as she revisits her hometown after almost 5 years.

The first truly global superstar from India has made the country proud, shattering the glass ceiling and pushing the envelope every step of the way. Earlier this year, Priyanka was awarded the Global Indian Icon Award at the Vogue Women of the Year awards .She also became one of Variety’s coveted Power of Women honourees as they paid tribute to some of Hollywood’s most philanthropic women, whose efforts have made a significant impact to their chosen charities and causes.

Madhu Chopra says, “It gives me immense joy and satisfaction, that Priyanka’s work for various social cause is being appreciated and Felicitated. She justifiably deserves it. May God Bless her and give her the strength to do good for those who are less fortunate.”