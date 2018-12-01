Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding: Here’s how the couple has ensured privacy with sealed lips and NDAs

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched earlier this month in lavish Italian location. The next couple in line to get married is Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood popstar Nick Jonas. The first wedding ceremony will take place today at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1. Nick’s parents Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas, brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and to-be sis-in-law Sophie Turner, and youngest brother Franklin Jonas have arrived in Jodhpur to kick start the festivities. As the celebrities and friends are in Jodhpur along with a huge staff to coordinate the wedding, here is how the couple has made sure the security, privacy are in place.

As the wedding is a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance, there are some dos and don’ts for the staff and crew. A picture of a tag has surfaced online that gives out the details that the staff and crew will have to wear it at all times until they leave the premises. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited at the venue.

Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick have made the wedding management company, vendors and anyone associated with the wedding prep sign non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Sources have revealed that 10-page NDA prevents anyone and everyone sharing, clicking pictures and disclosing any details related to the wedding. If anyone does breach the contract, one will have to pay the entire bill amount as penalty.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas hosted a cocktail party on Thursday night followed by sangeet on Friday. The security outside the Umaid Bhavan Palace strictly made sure that no one clicked pictures. Reportedly, cell phone cameras have been taped so that no one takes pictures. Even the guests who arrived at Jodhpur airport did not give out any details about the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be getting hitched in two different ceremonies. The Christian service will be officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas Sr. Both the weddings will take place on December 1 and December 3. The first reception will be in Delhi on December 4.

