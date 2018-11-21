Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding : American singer to dance to the tunes of Ganesh Hegde for the sangeet and here are the deets

Now that we have got a glimpse of the high profile wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the audiences are gearing up for another lavish affair. The wedding of the Bollywood – Hollywood pair, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be held in the Christian way and the big fat Indian style too. While the former will be in the U.S, the latter will be held in Jodhpur in full Band Baaja Baarat style and obviously it is incomplete without the sangeet. Nick Jonas is all set to turn Bollywood dulha as he will dance to the tunes of Ganesh Hegde, quite literally.

We mean that Nick Jonas will be coming to India to prep for his sangeet which will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. If reports are to be believed, the sangeet and mehendi are expected to be held on November 29 and 30 respectively. These reports suggest that besides the English numbers, Nick will also groove to Bollywood songs and that too of the chartbusters of his ladylove Priyanka Chopra. Some of these peppy tracks include ‘Gallan Goodiyan’, ‘Desi Girl’ and ‘Pinga’. It is being said that Priyanka is working until November 27 and will join Nick to rehearse their couple performance only on November 28.

Also yet another intriguing thing stated in these reports is that Nick Jonas has a special surprise that he has planned for his fiancé Priyanka Chopra. The American singer is apparently thinking of crooning a Hindi number as a dedication to the Bollywood actress but the details of the same are under wraps currently.

If reports are to be believed, the White wedding is expected to be held on December 3 and the Hindu wedding will be held a day prior. These reports state that Priyanka Chopra will be sporting an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla bridal couture and Ralph Lauren outfit for the two weddings respectively.

