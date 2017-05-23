WHAT? Priyanka Chopra to miss her own special screening of Baywatch in Mumbai?

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was all over the news for her flaunting her svelte frame in trendy bikinis. The former beauty queen is equally excited about her debut Hollywood release Baywatch and how could she not plan a screening for her Bollywood buddies in Mumbai. However, now we hear that due to many commitments, the actress may not be a part of the special screening that she organized.

Earlier we had reported that Priyanka Chopra will be organizing a special screening of Baywatch with her mother Madhu Chopra for her Bollywood friends in the city. Now it seems that only the latter will be a part of the screening since the actress won’t be able to come to Mumbai just for a day. Reportedly, the actress is still busy with the promotions of Baywatch since she will be seen travelling across US for the same. Furthermore, with the recent news of the contract of ‘Quantico’ to be renewed, Priyanka will also be prepping for the third season of the suspense thriller series.

Considering the immense work load, the actress has apparently asked her mother Madhu Chopra to take care of the screening. We also hear that Madhu Chopra, who is currently busy with their regional ventures, will soon return to the city to take care of the arrangements of the special screening.

Priyanka Chopra shares a great rapport with her colleagues and co-stars in Bollywood and hence some prominent celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress’ cousin Parineeti Chopra are some members who are expected to be a part of the screening.