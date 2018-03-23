Priyanka Chopra launches studio website to aid aspiring talents

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India two days ago, bearing gifts for those who dream of breaking into Bollywood. The international icon, who has given a boost to regional cinema, through her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures is now all set for supporting fresh talent.

Launching an official website for her home banner, Priyanka has included a talent platform in it that welcomes applicants who have the aptitude and passion, in any area of filmmaking such as acting, screenplay writing, cinematography, editing, film direction etc. Once the candidate applies, the team at Purple Pebble Pictures will get it in touch with them, if they fit the bill for a certain project.

Talking about the platform, Dr Madhu Chopra, Co-Founder of Purple Pebble Pictures said, “Anyone with the skills associated with filmmaking can apply. Enter your details, and if you fit the bill for any of our upcoming projects, we’ll get in touch with you. The idea is to provide a platform where talent can be curated, groomed and allowed to excel. There is abundant potential, but not enough opportunities.”

She added, “In her early days in Bollywood, Priyanka had no one she could turn to for advice. Through this website, she wants to encourage aspirants who can make it in the entertainment business.”

This indeed comes as a sigh of relief to strugglers who are trying to find a foothold in Bollywood. Considering the way the industry is accused of nepotism, it is intriguing to see superstars come forth to break the myth in their own way.

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra amongst others have decided to give a break through their production house. On the other hand, filmmakers like Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar are currently judging a reality show wherein they are trying to find strugglers harbouring dreams of becoming a superstar.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra who is shuttling between US and other countries, is yet to announce her next Bollywood venture. She recently wrapped up a major schedule of Quantico in New York after which she will be flying to Ireland to complete the rest of the portions.

